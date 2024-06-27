Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,000 ($38.06). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.18) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,775.71 ($35.21).
Anglo American Stock Down 1.5 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.21), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($340,949.38). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). Insiders have acquired a total of 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
