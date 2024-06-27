Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.96

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.
The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aperam S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
