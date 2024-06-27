Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.96

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Aperam Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aperam S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Increases Dividend

About Aperam

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.4627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.00%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Articles

