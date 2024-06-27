Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.08. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 598,654 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 572.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

