ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Announces Dividend of $0.12

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $969.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.21 million. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

