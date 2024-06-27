Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 2,843,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,458,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.