Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $385.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $348.92 and last traded at $348.40, with a volume of 263370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.70.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,950 shares of company stock worth $64,987,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

