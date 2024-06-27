Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 193.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,753 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of IYG stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,162. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

