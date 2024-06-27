Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $27,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,988,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,005,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 502,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,798. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

