Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 56,080 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 404.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 119,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

