Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,505. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

