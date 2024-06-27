Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in June

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 14,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 14.56%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Cuts Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.