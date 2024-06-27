Articore Group (OTC:RDBBF) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Articore Group Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 56,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 8,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Articore Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33.

About Articore Group

(Get Free Report)

Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Articore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Articore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.