Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells $304,166.72 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Asana Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of ASAN opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $24.81.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
