ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

