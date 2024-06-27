AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $11.23

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.92. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 991,663 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

