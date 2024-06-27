Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Buys C$49,910.00 in Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) Director Thomas David Ullrich purchased 434,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,910.00.

Aston Bay Stock Performance

CVE BAY traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.12. 256,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,053. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.38.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

