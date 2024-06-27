Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Buys C$49,910.00 in Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) Director Thomas David Ullrich purchased 434,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,910.00.
Aston Bay Stock Performance
CVE BAY traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.12. 256,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,053. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.38.
About Aston Bay
