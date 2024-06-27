Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Purchases $802,726.08 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 40,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $802,726.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,445,069 shares in the company, valued at $146,221,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 995,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

AESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.