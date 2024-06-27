Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE AESI opened at $19.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at $24,167,215.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at $24,167,215.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,672 shares of company stock worth $4,859,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

