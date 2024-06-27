ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.15 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $14,759.14 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 74,943,594.32112212 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.59024009 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $12,484.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

