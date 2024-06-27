Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$10.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 41.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The company has a market cap of C$468.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.01.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.19 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1699687 earnings per share for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

