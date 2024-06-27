AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T opened at $18.77 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.