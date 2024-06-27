AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Raised to $23.00 at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEYE. Roth Mkm began coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AudioEye

AudioEye Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 million, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.18.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.