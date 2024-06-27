Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Up 3.4%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €17.50 ($18.82) and last traded at €17.08 ($18.37). 13,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.52 ($17.76).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

