Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso Sells 10,000 Shares

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total value of C$123,000.00.
Aura Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %
ORA stock opened at C$11.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. The firm has a market cap of C$843.04 million, a PE ratio of 166.71 and a beta of 0.45. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.09 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.19.
Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of C$178.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.
