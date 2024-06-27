Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Shares Up 14.8%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) traded up 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.93. 284,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 90,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Austin Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County.

