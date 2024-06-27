Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Lifted by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.32. 173,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.