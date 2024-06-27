Axie Infinity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.25 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00010151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $919.74 million and approximately $27.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,513.37 or 0.99970246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,252,669 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,206,325.41881186 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.06819469 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $25,066,932.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

