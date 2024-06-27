Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Acquires C$398,700.00 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex Ball purchased 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,700.00.

Alex Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$43,320.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$78,664.48.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE:AYA opened at C$13.36 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,336.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of C$6.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

