Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the May 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Azitra Trading Up 12.7 %

AZTR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 1,706,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,650. Azitra has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

