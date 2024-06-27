B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILYL stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.84. 2,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

