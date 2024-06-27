B. Riley Financial Trims Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Target Price to $15.00

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Monday.

Abacus Life Price Performance

Shares of ABL stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $563.14 million, a P/E ratio of 440.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Abacus Life has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the third quarter worth $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth $463,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

