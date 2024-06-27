Barclays Boosts Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $30.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.18.

NYSE CADE opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 125.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 237,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

