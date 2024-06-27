Barclays Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $30.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in BankUnited by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in BankUnited by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

