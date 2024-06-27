BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 74.7% in June

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BayFirst Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BAFN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.40.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAFN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

