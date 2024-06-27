Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Price Up 0%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.46 ($48.88) and last traded at €45.04 ($48.43). Approximately 69,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.02 ($48.41).

Bechtle Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.76 and a 200-day moving average of €46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

