Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 2.9%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 407,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,285,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $14,849,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.