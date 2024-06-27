Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CFO Sells $80,317.52 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Leonard Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83.
- On Thursday, April 11th, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 4,000 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.
Bioventus Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of BVS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $443.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
