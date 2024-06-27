Block’s (SQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.13.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

