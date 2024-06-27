BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Up 1.1%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 3,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

BluMetric Environmental Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

About BluMetric Environmental

(Get Free Report)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.