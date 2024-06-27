BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 58,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,601. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
