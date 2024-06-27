BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 265,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 74,251 shares.The stock last traded at $104.00 and had previously closed at $103.97.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after buying an additional 50,823 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 756,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

