Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $313.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,264. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.05 and a 200 day moving average of $291.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

