Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,350 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 379,948 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 479,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 333,766 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 422,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 91,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 281,751 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGMS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 937,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,727. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

