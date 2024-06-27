Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Bowen Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,343. Bowen Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowen Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

