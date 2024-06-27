Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $188.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

