Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $39.25

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Adient by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 41,090.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

