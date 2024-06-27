Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price at $46.38

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANAB. SVB Leerink began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.33.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
