Brokers Offer Predictions for Abacus Life, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Abacus Life in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Abacus Life Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ABL opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $563.14 million, a PE ratio of 440.72 and a beta of 0.17. Abacus Life has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

