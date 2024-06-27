Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:BDIV traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.79. 2,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$21.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.60.

