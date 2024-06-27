BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Trading Up 3.8%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 747,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,533,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
BuzzFeed Stock Down 8.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.40.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.35% of BuzzFeed at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
